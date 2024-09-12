Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

