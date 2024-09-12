Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

