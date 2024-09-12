Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HST stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
