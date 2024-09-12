Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $229.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $241.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.