Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $875.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $803.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $877.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

