Cormark Raises Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.15

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXB. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.26 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.1980886 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders have acquired 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994 in the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

