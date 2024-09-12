COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) COO Britt A. Snider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $29.33 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CDP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.