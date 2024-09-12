Contrasting YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) & China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) and China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for YPF Sociedad Anónima and China Petroleum & Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anónima 0 5 2 0 2.29 China Petroleum & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus price target of $24.77, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given YPF Sociedad Anónima’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe YPF Sociedad Anónima is more favorable than China Petroleum & Chemical.

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anónima and China Petroleum & Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anónima -4.57% 22.86% 8.78% China Petroleum & Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anónima and China Petroleum & Chemical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anónima $17.66 billion 0.51 -$1.31 billion ($2.56) -8.92 China Petroleum & Chemical N/A N/A N/A $0.56 1.00

China Petroleum & Chemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YPF Sociedad Anónima. YPF Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Petroleum & Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anónima beats China Petroleum & Chemical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties. Its gas and power operations include transportation, commercialization, and distribution of natural gas; operation of regasification terminals; conditioning, processing, and separation of natural gas; and power generation. The company had interests in oil and gas fields. It also had a retail distribution network and retail service stations. In addition, the company owns and operates refineries, as well as maintains terminal facilities Argentine ports. Further, it participates in power generation plants; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores and develops oil fields; produces natural gas; produces, processes, purifies, imports, and trades in crude oil; manufactures, sells, and trades in petroleum products; owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and produces, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel. It also manufactures, sells, markets, and distributes petrochemicals and derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers, as well as ethylene. In addition, the company explores, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas; produces, stores, transports, and sells petrochemical and coal chemical products; produces and sells catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and petrochemical materials; and offers crude oil pipeline transportation services. Further, it engages in import and export of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; hydrogen energy business and related services, such as hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and sales; and battery charging and swapping, solar energy, wind energy and other new energy business and related services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

