Constellation Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $61.47 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $61.47 million and approximately $926,372.48 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
