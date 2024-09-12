Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $42,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 101.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after buying an additional 305,291 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 31,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.