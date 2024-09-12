Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Conifer Price Performance
CNFRZ opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Conifer has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Conifer Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conifer
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.