Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Conifer Price Performance

CNFRZ opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Conifer has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

