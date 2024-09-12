Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Conifer Price Performance

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 128,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Conifer has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 524.00% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

