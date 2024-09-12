Compound Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.34 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $42.59 or 0.00073503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $369.59 million and approximately $32.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.52 or 0.40183692 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,276 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,275.72193778 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.11766968 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 518 active market(s) with $36,849,347.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.