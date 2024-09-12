Comparing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 13.71% 16.75% 7.61% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and FieldPoint Petroleum”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $778.94 million 2.54 $105.43 million $1.80 11.01 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 2 3.20 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

