Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBU

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.