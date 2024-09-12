Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.26

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 1254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $866.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

