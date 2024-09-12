Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.63, for a total transaction of C$1,733,651.10.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

