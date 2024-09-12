Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.63.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $106.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

