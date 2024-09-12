Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.00

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 9314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

