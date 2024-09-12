Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 678,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,989. The stock has a market cap of $452.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cognyte Software by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

