Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.1 million-$353.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.4 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.03) EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cognyte Software's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

