Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cognyte Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $(0.03) EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CGNT opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $447.44 million, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.