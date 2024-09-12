Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 57,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,508,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COGT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $992.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

