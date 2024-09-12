Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Trading Down 1%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPRGet Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 51,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 74,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

