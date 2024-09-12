Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Trading Down 1%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 51,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 74,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

