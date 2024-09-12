Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 3,890 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.50, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after buying an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after buying an additional 3,090,352 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

