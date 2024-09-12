Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Up 37.1%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 37.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,858,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average daily volume of 226,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Clean Air Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
About Clean Air Metals
Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Air Metals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.