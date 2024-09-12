Clark Morgan Purchases 50,000 Shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider Clark Morgan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$40,650.00 ($27,100.00).

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

