Claire Hatton Acquires 2,013 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LICGet Free Report) insider Claire Hatton bought 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.40 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,896.20 ($9,930.80).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lifestyle Communities’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

