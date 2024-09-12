Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

CZFS stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

