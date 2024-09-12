Citigroup Boosts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $6.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBLU. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 12,136,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180,954. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

