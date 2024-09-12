Cibc World Market Inc. Has $161.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,722 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Cameco worth $161,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 8.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

