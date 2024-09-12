Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,943 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $196,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 119,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 60,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $633.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

