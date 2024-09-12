Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 3,693,495 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.7% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 1.52% of Enbridge worth $1,157,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $152,843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 66.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,742 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

