Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7,700.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

