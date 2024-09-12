China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
Shares of CARCY stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.
About China Resources Building Materials Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Building Materials Technology
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Morgan Stanley Names Arm Holdings a Top Pick: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.