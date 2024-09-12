China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,026,000 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the August 15th total of 2,898,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.7 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNPMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

