China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,026,000 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the August 15th total of 2,898,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.7 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNPMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Petroleum & Chemical
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.