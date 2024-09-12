China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.96.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
