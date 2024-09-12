China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

