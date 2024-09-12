Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40, Yahoo Finance reports. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%.

Children’s Place Trading Up 85.7 %

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.