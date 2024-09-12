Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.41 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $21.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
