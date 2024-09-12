Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Up 3.5%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 12,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.19.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

