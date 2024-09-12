Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.12

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.58, with a volume of 127461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,582,000 after acquiring an additional 292,586 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after buying an additional 510,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

