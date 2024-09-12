Chariot (LON:CHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.69

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 27847555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar purchased 595,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($54,500.50). 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

