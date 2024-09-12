Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch acquired 50,000 shares of Chalice Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$49,050.00 ($32,700.00).
Alexander (Alex) Dorsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 1st, Alexander (Alex) Dorsch bought 13,106 shares of Chalice Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,334.02 ($10,222.68).
Chalice Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 15.97.
About Chalice Mining
Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chalice Mining
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks to Watch as Analysts Adjust Their Expectations
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.