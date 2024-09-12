Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $35.85

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $37.08. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 25,154 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.