Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

CVE stock opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.5066667 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Desjardins upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,480.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.24 per share, with a total value of C$50,480.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total value of C$5,115,360.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,845 and have sold 640,084 shares valued at $16,388,005. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

