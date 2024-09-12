Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

