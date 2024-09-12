Celestia Self Reported Market Cap Hits $579.21 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $579.21 million and approximately $66.19 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00007137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,479,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,069,260,273.972356 with 210,303,801.722356 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.25245899 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $63,418,361.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

