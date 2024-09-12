Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cavco Industries worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 196,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,865,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,059,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $402.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $426.41.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

