CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Up 0.5%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.22 and last traded at $120.66. Approximately 583,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,813,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.83 and a beta of 3.32.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

