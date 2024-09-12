CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CAVA stock opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.83 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.