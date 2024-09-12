Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTLT. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

NYSE CTLT opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

